LAURA INGRAHAM: Everyone in the world knows Biden is weak

LAURA INGRAHAM: This is how little the progressives fear and respect the leader of their party when he's overseas. In a tweet directed at Biden, Rashida Tlaib referred to the Israeli-Hamas conflict as "your war" and accused our ally Israel of bombing the hospital, and today, she doubled down.

Tlaib obviously holds Biden in utter contempt. She's certainly not afraid of any political consequences from him, but then again, why are we surprised? This is the problem that Biden is facing everywhere, because everyone in the world knows that he's weak and that the U.S. is weak under his leadership. And filling this vacuum are America's adversaries. Leaders from 140 countries — oh, that's all — are gathered in Beijing to celebrate the 10th anniversary of China's trillion dollar Belt and Road Initiative.

Putin's there because he believes Xi is a serious man and that China is the future, and that was no accident that their statements, Russia's and China's criticizing Israel and demanding a ceasefire, almost seem coordinated. Taking the other side against America, after all, gave them an opportunity to band together and show the world that America's on the down slope. Iran, under Biden , they feel the same way. They're not overly concerned by America's warnings. Those people just gave them $6 billion.