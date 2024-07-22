LAURA INGRAHAM: Democrats put all of their chips on Biden and they lost the bet

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacts to President Biden's decision to step aside in the 2024 race and Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential candidacy on " The Ingraham Angle. "

LAURA INGRAHAM: The Democrats put all of their chips on Biden, and they lost the bet. He is now going to go down in history as a failure who collapsed the first time he had to really defend his record on national TV.

Then Biden was humiliated by his own party, who forced him out and Kamala Harris was not the first choice of any Democrat to run against Trump. They all thought that she'd be weaker than Biden because she has all his policy baggage, including the abysmal failure at the border, but none of Biden's political talent or working-class appeal.

