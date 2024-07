Actor Russell Brand said on Sunday that the Democratic Party is riddled with "duplicity and construction beneath it" after selecting a new candidate after President Biden announced he was stepping down from the ticket.

"Kamala Harris for President? Are we all about to be ‘burdened by what might be,’' Brand wrote in a post on X uploaded alongside a video of him speaking out after Biden posted his announcement on the platform yesterday. Biden endorsed Vice President Harris shortly after posting his announcement.

"I'm increasingly open to the idea that this is some extraordinary masquerade. And as with all masquerades, you have to be open to the possibility that there's an element of duplicity and construction beneath. There's going to be a wild ride between now and November for all of us," Brand added.

"Before the debate, people were somehow trying to maintain the idea that he was cogent and coherent. And the debate, in a sense, represented the pinnacle of that extraordinary lie," the British comedian continued.

He went on to mention the assassination attempt on former President Trump prior to Biden’s resignation and alongside his endorsement of Harris, claiming that most have been "watching Kamala Harris, too."

"No claim of senility can be made [for Harris], but this is not a garrulous and easy political figure. This is someone who does not seem at ease around public speaking in particular. It's extraordinary. We're witnessing, I think, a kind of almost a contraction of time," he said.

Biden’s endorsement of Harris has shocked some, especially since, according to an NBC poll, the VP ranks as the worst-rated vice president in the past 30 years with a low 32% approval rating.

However, according to a poll from the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that about six in 10 Democrats think Harris is the right person for the job.

Trump, responded to Harris being the presumptive Democratic nominee.

"It would seem to me that from a political standpoint, [Harris is] who they're going with. They're not even talking about alternatives," he said. "I think she's an ineffective person. She was in charge of the border, she's never been there, she didn't do a good job, and she hasn't done a job on a lot of things."

