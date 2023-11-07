LAURA INGRAHAM: Democrat anxiety is building nationwide

FOX News host Laura Ingraham explains why President Biden is losing support among his base on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: These elections come as Democrat anxiety — we talked a lot about this last night — is building nationwide as Biden's poll numbers among key demographic groups continue to drop.

We've seen Democrats are fracturing over the Middle East as young voters, Arab-Americans, are now threatening to stay home and not vote next year and, of course, they're pointing to Biden's support for Israel as the reason. Some have even given Biden a new nickname.

I think he'd rather have "Sleepy Joe" than "Genocide Joe." Well, what did Democrats think was going to happen? I had to ask this question tonight. When they embraced the radical, anti-American left, I mean, they helped nurture them. And colleges and universities? They knew what they were being taught, and now we have a bunch of belligerent neo-socialists and professional protesters, essentially. Now those agitators have their own voices on Capitol Hill.