LAURA INGRAHAM: Democrat anxiety is building nationwide

Ingraham reacts to Biden's declining polls

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
 FOX News host Laura Ingraham reacts to the president's response to the Israel-Hamas war on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

FOX News host Laura Ingraham explains why President Biden is losing support among his base on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: These elections come as Democrat anxiety — we talked a lot about this last night — is building nationwide as Biden's poll numbers among key demographic groups continue to drop. 

We've seen Democrats are fracturing over the Middle East as young voters, Arab-Americans, are now threatening to stay home and not vote next year and, of course, they're pointing to Biden's support for Israel as the reason. Some have even given Biden a new nickname.  

I think he'd rather have "Sleepy Joe" than "Genocide Joe." Well, what did Democrats think was going to happen? I had to ask this question tonight. When they embraced the radical, anti-American left, I mean, they helped nurture them. And colleges and universities? They knew what they were being taught, and now we have a bunch of belligerent neo-socialists and professional protesters, essentially. Now those agitators have their own voices on Capitol Hill. 

