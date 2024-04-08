LAURA INGRAHAM: 'Death to America' is a fact of life under Democrats' policies

Fox News host Laura Ingraham lays out several ways President Biden's policies bring "death" to the American way of life in her opening monologue Monday on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Because no one who really loved America, our history and our culture, would make it his [Biden's] policy to push that or to leave our border open. No one who really wanted to help keep America safe would have appointed nincompoops to the cabinet like Janet Yellen, Lloyd Austin, or Jennifer Granholm. And no one who really cared about Americans would dismiss their complaints, their real complaints about the high cost of groceries and of gas.

WHITE HOUSE RESPONDS AFTER POPE FRANCIS CONDEMNS ‘GENDER THEORY,’ AFFIRMS BIDEN'S SUPPORT FOR TRANS COMMUNITY

Certainly, no one who respected our working people would try to outlaw gas-powered cars and mandate EVs. No one who wanted a healthy America would consider legalizing high-THC weed, and no one who really cared about protecting American life would consider abortion up until birth a sacred rite. So "death to America" is a fact of life under Democrats' policies. Biden's unending spending is death to our economy. His weaponization of the DOJ, death to our rule of law. His obsession with DEI will mean death to standards of objective excellence in education, the workplace, even our military. His "everyone can come in" immigration policy, well, that's death to our local budgets, schools and health care system. And that's just for starters. And, of course, his kowtowing to the trans lobby means death to women's sports.

In effect, Democrats today promote almost everything that's bad for us: an open border, drugs, pornography and abortion. One by one, each is a step toward our nation's death. The sad truth is, Democrats all think it's best for the world and best for us if we have fewer resources, if we have less power.

Remember, we're structurally racist, after all. And anything that they can do to bring that about, they're going to try to do. Look at what they've done in places they've controlled. For instance, does California as a state have the same type of influence and cachet that it had back in the 80s? No.