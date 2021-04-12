Laura Ingraham: Big corporations supporting woke ideals ‘completely at odds’ with business values

More and more big businesses are hopping on the bandwagon to back liberal ideology when in reality what they’re supporting is against all-things corporate, "The Ingraham Angle" host Laura Ingraham argued Monday.

INGRAHAM: It's increasingly obvious that much of the business community supports an agenda that's not only disastrous for working-class Americans but completely at odds with their beliefs and values…

Most Americans are also concerned about the hard left and its obsession with canceling anyone who disagrees with its extreme views. You failed to repeat their poisonous orthodoxy and you're at risk of losing your job and being smeared as a racist. But while corporate America wants us to defend the free market, look, they're not going to defend the free market of ideas. In fact, they eagerly embrace the woke left's reign of economic terror…

Now, in time, most people in the business world, I promise you, they're going to realize that tying their fortunes to the hard left was a massive, a colossal mistake. And likewise, over time, it's going to become painfully obvious to people living on the two coasts that just as the angle predicted, they're going to be left behind. In the meantime, we're going to continue to build our populist movement in all 50 states with practical solutions that work for all races and creeds.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL "ANGLE"