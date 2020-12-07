Laura Ingraham: Biden more afraid of upsetting far left than alienating Trump supporters

President-elect Joe Biden's claim last month that he "seeks not to divide but unify" has been undercut by his nomination of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as the next secretary of health and human services, Laura Ingraham argued Monday.

"The Ingraham Angle" host describes Biden's pick of Becerra, who spent 24 years in Congress before becoming state attorney general in 2017, as a declaration of "war on conservatives."

"If confirmed, he wouldn't just be the most radical HHS secretary, he'd be one of the most radical cabinet secretaries in history," Ingraham said of Becerra, citing his "hard-core leftist" support for sanctuary cities and extreme gun control measures, as well as staunch opposition to border security measures.

"Becerra was so pro-abortion that he even targeted his state's crisis pregnancy centers," she added. "Thankfully, the Supreme Court smacked him down."

Rounding on Biden, Ingraham argued that if the president-elect "had any real interest in cooling off rather than igniting the culture wars, there are things he could do that don't conflict with true liberal thought.

"He could take a principled stand against the cancel culture, maybe go to Harvard [and] push for more intellectual diversity on campus," she continued. "He could go to El Paso, Texas, and talk about the rule of law and why it's the responsibility of the executive branch to enforce all immigration laws currently on the books."

Biden could, she added, give a substantive address about the importance of the Constitution and Bill of Rights and come out strongly against undemocratic ideas from like packing the Supreme Court or expanding the Senate.

"He could pledge to oppose an effort ... to quash the free speech of his political opponents, or do anything that would undermine our traditional rights as Americans," she said.

"Biden could make clear that he generally opposes lockdowns and understands that they infringe on our constitutional rights. ... At a minimum, he could demand that all schools be open to in-person learning, period -- no exception -- because teachers are essential workers and have to show or find a new job."

The president-elect could also remind Americans, Ingraham added, "that pro-life Americans aren't anti-women and that Antifa and other violent street movements have no place in this nation."

But none of those statements will be made, she said, because Biden "is tiptoeing right now around the far left. He is more afraid of upsetting them then alienating the more than 74 million Americans who turned out for President Trump.

"As long as conservative Americans believe that President Trump is the only person standing between them and tyranny, they will remain fiercely loyal to him," Ingraham concluded. "They believe he is one of the few who actually fights for their values and for their families, and in watching everything that's going on right now, who could blame them?"