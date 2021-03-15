Laura Ingraham: Biden, Democrats aim to use pandemic to put US on 'Road to Serfdom'

Democrats are using the coronavirus pandemic to "transform the economy so it will no longer be the free market that has created more prosperity and happiness than any other economic system in the world.," Laura Ingraham told viewers Monday.

"Their slick PR campaign will promise great changes, and that 'they care,' but the truth is, their policies never work," said "The Ingraham Angle" host. "Just take a look at Baltimore or Oakland and you’ll see what your future looks like."

Of far-left stalwarts like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., as well as Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Ingraham said: "None of them know the basis of economics. I wouldn’t hire them as dog-walkers, let alone economic planners, because printing, borrowing, or seizing money from income earners creates neither wealth nor opportunities for others. But with the 'woke' takeover of our college campuses and attacks on all things Western, it is terrifying to think how little many of our college students know."

The host then quoted a passage from Austrian-born economist Friedrich Hayek's seminal work "The Road to Serfdom," which she said should be required reading for all college freshmen: "The power which a multiple millionaire, who may be my neighbour and perhaps my employer, has over me is very much less than that which the smallest functionaire possesses who wields the coercive power of the state, and on whose discretion it depends whether and how I am to be allowed to live or to work."

"Central planning is at the core of Biden’s plans, with the stimulus going far beyond cutting checks to individuals, "Ingraham said. "In fact the $1.9 trillion is just a down payment on the road toward European-style socialism, a permanent and much larger welfare state, and an endless supply of low-wage migrant workers.

"When the Biden crew tells you 'help has arrived,' it is a half-truth, half-lie. Sure, the [COVID relief] bill polled well. The only thing voters know for sure is they’re getting money in the mail, and who doesn’t like that?"

Ingraham then turned to what she called the Democrats' "radical wishlist of tax hikes," including "raising corporate taxes from 21 to 28%, raising capital gains taxes, raising the estate tax, raising taxes on millions of small businesses."

Of these, she said, the "most insidious" is the estate tax increase, which will "destroy the ability of many Americans to build intergenerational wealth."

"When most Americans hear 'estate tax' they think 'Oh, that’s just for rich people. Who cares if their kids get to inherit a lot less?'"

"This is wrong on two fronts," Ingraham said. "First, the government has no fundamental right to regulate who can inherit the assets or money you’ve already paid taxes on your entire lifetime. Second, the 'victims' here aren’t who you think they are. This change would affect families who’ve made smart decisions with small businesses and farms, and denies them the ability to give security to their own children."