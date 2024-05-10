LAURA INGRAHAM: Biden has decided that his future depends on support from the hard left

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says President Biden is going to follow the hard left ahead of the election Friday on " The Ingraham Angle. "

LAURA INGRAHAM: So, the buyer's remorse that is trickling out from the "Never-Trumpers" and even from some old-line Democrats, it's real. Even if their pride won't let them admit that they were wrong, we know the truth. They convinced themselves that old Joe could control the radicals, but now the radicals control him. But here at "The Angle" we've always known Joe Biden puts the Bidens first, last and always.

NY POST EDITORIAL BOARD SCOLDS BIDEN FOR TELLING ‘A LIE A MINUTE’ DURING ‘FANTASYLAND’ CNN INTERVIEW

Joe Biden has decided that his future depends on support from the hard left. He's seen what it looks like when the college campuses explode, and he's terrified. Not that that's going to continue, but that the radicals will come after him. Nothing any of the "Never-Trumpers" say is going to matter. He's going to follow AOC and Ilhan Omar and the rest of the hard left, because they run the Democrat Party these days, and they will keep running it until they're beaten.

Now, we all have a choice in November: It's a return to President Trump, which means peace and prosperity, or four more years of the radical, anti-American, antisemitic left. Those are the only options.