Ingraham: Biden's 'team of false prophets' will deliver 'ruin instead of results'

Americans should be wary of attempts by Joe Biden and his incoming administration to "return to the failed policies of the past," Laura Ingraham told viewers Monday.

"In the New Testament Book [Gospel] of Matthew, Christ warns that we should beware of false prophets who come to you in sheep's clothing, but inwardly are ravenous wolves," began "The Ingraham Angle" host. "Well, in politics and in the media, there are plenty of false prophets who try to sell you on policies that just end up delivering ruin instead of results."

An example, Ingraham said, is a recent New York Times editorial about wage stagnation, a complaint she described as "out of date."

"As we've told you many times, real median household income in the United States grew by $6,000 from 2016 to 2019 ... We just need to study the policies that we pursued under President Trump and understand why they worked," she stated.

"If you want wages to increase, you should start by encouraging demand," she explained. "That means keeping taxes low and eliminating unnecessary regulations. President Trump and the Republicans in Congress encouraged American businesses to hire more workers. That's good, but that's not enough, which is why President Trump restricted the supply of labor.

"He used tariffs and trade policies that were smart to make it harder for companies to shift jobs offshore. And by enforcing immigration laws, putting tighter controls on work visas, President Trump made it harder for businesses to drive down wages for American workers by just flooding the market with immigrants," Ingraham went on.

Unfortunately, according to Ingraham, "Biden and his globalists will take us in the opposite direction."

The host predicted that Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen would "follow the same game plan that Biden advocated during the campaign, which is higher taxes, more regulation and a greater hostility toward business ... on the other hand, there's going to be huge giveaways to unscrupulous companies that prefer not to pay a decent wage to Americans, because under Biden, it's going to be easier to offshore jobs and then use illegal labor to fill the holes.

"Thus, they will kill the demand for American labor. So the average American worker ends up getting shafted again under Biden's rules."

Later in the segment, Ingraham noted that a New York Times exit poll revealed that the economy was the top issue for 35% of voters in the presidential election. Of those voters, 82% went for Trump.

"These voters were just fed up with the old trade deals, the old policies that gave away the store to places like Europe and China," she posited. "Of course, Biden is going to push the Trans-Pacific Partnership, and that's just designed to make it easier for multinational companies to lay off workers here and then shift their production to places like Vietnam, Malaysia and, of course, China. The 74 million Americans who voted for President Trump already know this, now we have to take that message to the working class people all across the country ...

"Under Biden's team of false prophets, which is really the old Obama team, the rich will get richer as the working people get stiffed once again with stagnating wages," the host concluded. "And I think more and more Americans in all 50 states will be interested in learning about why incomes soared under President Trump. Republicans running in 2022 and 2024, they have an easy answer: 'We know what works. Elect us and we'll do it all over again.'"