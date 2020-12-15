Laura Ingraham: Chinese officials know Biden win was ‘huge victory’ for Communist Party

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) isn’t trying to hide their excitement at Joe Biden’s presidential election victory, Laura Ingraham said Tuesday night.

“Every Chinese official knows that Biden’s victory was a huge victory for the CCP, and that our new leaders will worry more about offending President Xi than standing up for American workers," said "The Ingraham Angle" host.

Ingraham said most American elites, like former President Barack Obama, have supported China and Biden intends to follow in their footsteps.

“Biden’s advisers have a proven track record of advancing the CCP’s interests,” she explained. “Biden adviser Steve Ricchetti was a key player in establishing permanent normal trade relations with China back in 2000. [National Security Adviser-designate] Jake Sullivan has called for more cooperation with Beijing.

“And Biden’s nominee for secretary of state, Tony Blinken? His own consulting firm helped American universities court big, big donations from Beijing. So do you really expect him to counsel Biden against letting the CCP continue its conquest of higher education?”

Ingraham went on to note that a Chinese company recently bought 140,000 acres of land in Texas to reportedly establish a wind farm. The host pointed out that the land is “conveniently located” near Laughlin Air Force Base.

“Why should we trust them?” she asked. “We can’t do what they can do in our country. Why? Well, maybe they’re a little smarter on those issues than we are.”

Ingraham urged American leaders to protect the nation’s global strength, since Biden’s policies will likely weaken it.

“All Americans who care about liberty, including Republicans in Congress, should be warning about the dangers of the CCP,” she said. “There will be a lot of muscle-flexing by China in the coming months and the ground will shift away from liberty.”