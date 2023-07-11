LAURA INGRAHAM: America will be footing the bill once again as China skates

Fox News host Laura Ingraham shares the implications of the United Nations declaring a "global climate emergency" on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: It's hot, hot, hot, alright. After all, we're in the middle of a season called summer. Now, fast-forward a few years, and imagine that one morning you wake up to cook breakfast, you turn on the stove and the gas doesn't work. And your living room is kind of cold, so you try to turn up the heat, but the thermostat won't go past 64. Then you're just so fed up. You jump in your car, you drive to get gas because the tank's empty, but every station you pull into, it's closed. Then an emergency bulletin comes across your cell phone saying that for the foreseeable future, Americans are instructed to limit travel to home and essential work and maybe medical appointments. Now, why is this happening? Because the UN has declared a global climate emergency — that's why.

BIDEN WARNS CLIMATE CHANGE IS ‘GREATEST THREAT’ TO US SECURITY: ‘THIS IS NOT A JOKE’

Net zero by 2040? Wait, what's that I hear? China's laughing, yes. It obviously would never abide by any climate agreement that slowed its growth. But regardless, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is undeterred in his plans to set up a global climate body to force us into compliance. Now, much like we saw during COVID, they plan to invoke emergency powers based on flimsy science. The narrative is already being set.

And plans are moving forward for an ultimate vote by 2024 that would essentially give the UN control over your lives. It would mean less freedom and less money for you and more power for the government, in this case, a global government. In September of 2024, right before a presidential election, the UN will host what's called a landmark "Summit of the Future." Member nations are planning to sign on to an agreement that will give the secretary general of the UN standing authority to convene and operationalize automatically an emergency platform in the event of a future complex global shock of sufficient scale, sufficient severity and reach. Now, our friends over at the Federalist are very smart to raise the red flag here. The so-called emergency platform would give the UN the green light to "actively promote and drive an international response that places the principles of equity and solidarity at the center of its work."

Well, you know what that means: Watch your wallet and hide your children. America will be footing the bill once again as China skates along doing its own thing. "The Angle" two years ago tried to warn you that COVID lockdowns set the predicate for more to come.