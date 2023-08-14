LAURA INGRAHAM: America can't go down the same path as San Francisco

Fox News host Laura Ingraham highlights the crime crisis in San Francisco on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: We know that liberals eventually ruin every great place or institution they run. Public schools, colleges, the White House, cities like Chicago, New York, the entire state of California. Now you've heard of the "golden touch." Well, they have the "godless touch." In L.A. over the weekend, a flash mob of thugs hit a famous retailer. And I'm going to give you a hint. They didn't steal essentials like food or milk.

How many purses can you steal in a 30-second interval? Now, of course, Nordstrom in San Francisco, along with Whole Foods, Saks, Anthropologie and other well-known retailers, have also closed their doors because it's just not profitable, and it's not safe to be there anymore. And this past weekend, more awful news. Police reported a terrifying discovery, in otherwise beautiful Golden Gate Park. The dead body of a woman that was stuffed in a duffel bag. Now, we don't have more details yet to share about this murder, but none of this, sadly, is a surprise to people who've been following this issue, especially the loyal Angle viewers, because we've been warning about this downward spiral in San Francisco for years.

The Wall Street Journal dubbed this merry-go-round of crime, homelessness and drug abuse that's plagued San Francisco the "doom loop." "Downtown San Francisco now trails nearly every other major urban center in economic health. Its 25.7% office vacancy rate, according to commercial real estate firm Colliers International. Ridership to downtown on Bay Area Rapid Transit trains is one-third of its 2019 level, and the city's population fell 7.5% between 2020 and 2022, the most of any US city with more than 50,000 people." Now, things are so dangerous in San Francisco that federal workers have been told to work from home. In a memo, that we didn't know about until the last few days sent August 4th, to California leaders, HHS advised its workers to "maximize the use of telework for the foreseeable future because of conditions around the 18-story building, which houses various federal agencies, including HHS and the Departments of Labor and Transportation."

Now, the office tower we're talking about on Seventh Street is fittingly called "the Speaker Nancy Pelosi Federal Building." Now, one would think that she of all people would care about the horrible decline of her hometown, right? Especially after her own husband was brutally assaulted in their own mega-rich neighborhood. But no. She's mega-rich and MAGA obsessed. Now, on the rare occasion when she does touch on the San Fran crime problem, she quickly pivots.

This is a complete sham. And yeah, it is a shame. Pelosi, Newsom, Kamala, Feinstein. Four of the most important Democrat figures in American politics. Totally silent on what we see with our own eyes happening to this once grand American city. Well, I'm surprised, actually, they haven't blamed Trump for San Francisco's failures. But it's what California's voted for. And at least now it's what they continue to support, leadership that is disinterested at every level. And until they decide that the voters that they're tired of decline and despair, things will only get worse. America cannot go down that same path.