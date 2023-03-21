LAURA INGRAHAM: How is this adding value to Stanford?

Laura Ingraham discusses the attack on Judge Kyle Duncan at Stanford University by students after he defended the Constitution and how diversity, equity and inclusion ideology is destroying college campuses on "The Ingraham Angle."

UGLY STANFORD LAW PROTEST OF JUDGE SHOWS ‘SOMETHING HAS GONE VERY WRONG CULTURALLY,’ STUDENTS SAYS

LAURA INGRAHAM: A few weeks ago, Americans who thought conservatives were exaggerating when they spoke of the poisonous atmosphere on college campuses — they were finally given a clear glimpse into the twisted minds of today's radical leftists, people like Stanford Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Associate Dean Tirien Steinbach…

Don't you love it when they snap now? What is the snapping thing? Alright. Any time Judge Kyle Duncan tried to talk, he was the invited guest at Stanford, a gaggle of Marxist miscreants began screaming and pounding on tables, making it impossible for him to speak.

Well, they didn't want to hear what he had to say — he was defending the Constitution, of course. They wanted to make an example of him. It was a warning for other conservatives who might think of even coming to campus. Don't bother. The university's response was unsurprisingly quite pathetic.

Well, they apologized for the disruption, but didn't punish the entitled brats or Miss Angry Pants, who also had a hand in stoking the outburst. Now, this is because to the establishment in academia, business and entertainment, Diversity Inc. is untouchable. It's just part of the cost of doing business, and DEI compliance does not come cheap.

Tirien Steinbach is currently bringing in a six-figure salary. According to the Washington Free Beacon, the maximum salary for her position is $201,200. Now, that's more than most postdoctoral candidates make and even some tenured professors. My question is, how does this add value to Stanford?