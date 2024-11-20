Latino-American Trump supporters slam notion that they are racist and misogynist: 'Trying to divide us'

RIO GRANDE CITY, TEXAS– Latino Americans who live along the southern border in Rio Grande City, Texas, criticized the notion that misogyny and racism played a role in Vice President Kamala Harris losing the 2024 election.

"The left tries to push the 'you're racist and misogynistic because you didn't vote for this woman of color,'" said Marcus, a native of Rio Grande City.

The chairperson of the Starr County Republican Party explained further, "And then coming after us or scolding the Black and Hispanic voter — whatever happened to just we're all Americans. You know, it has nothing to do with racism or misogyny. It's who's fit and best for office."

"I think that's an old party line from the Democrats. They keep trying to divide us by race and sex. And I don't believe that," said Ross, another native of Rio Grande City.

Rio Grande City, located in south central Texas, makes up a portion of the greater Rio Grande Valley, an area that has had frequent border crossings of illegal immigrants. The seat of Starr County, Rio Grande City's Hispanic population is 42% and was a stronghold for the Democrats for over 100 years.

President-elect Donald Trump’s lopsided victory in Texas included winning Starr County, a deep blue county that hadn't flipped in 132 years. According to the Associated Press , the incoming commander-in-chief won about 57.7% of the vote in Starr County.

Immigration and the economy were among the top concerns for Trump voters.

After Trump’s decisive victory against Harris, Democrats and media pundits began an autopsy of the election results, which showed the Democratic Party’s loss of support from previously reliable voters: Black and Latino men.

"With that laughter she had, she wasn't serious. She didn't know much, really, I can tell that. That's why I didn't vote for her either," Rio Grande City resident José said.

Black and Hispanic men supported the GOP presidential nominee in historic margins on Election Day, showing a growing multi-racial working class coalition in the Republican Party. Black and Latino attraction to Trump prompted "Morning Joe" co-anchor Joe Scarborough to reflect about the voters' choices in a conversation with fellow MSNBC host Al Sharpton.

"Democrats need to be mature, and they need to be honest. And they need to say, ‘Yes, there is misogyny, but it’s not just misogyny from White men,’" Scarborough said the day after the election.

Furthermore, the Rio Grande City locals reacted to former President Barack Obama suggesting that misogyny potentially played a role in Black men’s lack of support for the Democratic presidential nominee .

"I don't agree with what Obama said, because we have other women that have been elected, maybe not necessarily president," Claudia said.

She went on to say, "She was elected vice. But my understanding is she didn't make it through the primary. He should have gotten a better candidate."

"There's many reasons that Hispanics and Latinos and the Black people did not support Kamala Harris," said Oneida, a resident of Rio Grande City.