Late-night hosts on Kamala Harris presiding over election certification: 'Like attending your own funeral'

Late-night hosts Jon Stewart, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon joked about Vice President Kamala Harris having to preside over the certification of her own election defeat on Monday in Congress.

"That’s gotta sting. She’s like, ‘Um, I can hear you.’ God damn," Stewart said on "The Daily Show" after playing video of lawmakers cheering after Harris read out the results in Congress. "It’s like attending your own funeral and even the mourners are like, ‘Woohoo!’ I can’t imagine anything that would be more uncomfortable than standing there while the crowd applauds your opponent."

Lawmakers officially certified the results of the 2024 election on Monday, which Harris had to preside over as vice president. Stewart also played a clip of the Democratic lawmakers cheering when Harris read out her own numbers.

"That sounded louder!" Stewart said of the Democratic cheers. "There’s a lot of joy in that room! I think she could still win this thing!"

HARRIS TO OVERSEE CERTIFICATION OF HER DEFEAT TO TRUMP IN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION: 'SACRED OBLIGATION'

"It’s like making your ex D.J. your wedding," Kimmel said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

After explaining Harris' role in the certification process on "The Tonight Show," Fallon quipped, "Harris was, like, ‘And with that, my dry January is over.’"

Kimmel notably fought back tears the day after Trump won the election and said it was a "terrible night."

The late-night host admitted during an interview on MSNBC ahead of the election that he was not "mentally prepared" for Harris to lose.

"I was telling my wife, I don’t feel like I’m mentally prepared for the possibility of a loss. I’m not ready. I have to get there where I'm ready for either scenario," Kimmel said during the late-October interview. "Most of my shows aren’t important. That one seems a little bit more important than others because I do have a lot of people kind of asking me what I think and going along with what I think, and it’s a big responsibility."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Harris recorded a video message that was released prior to the certification, telling viewers, "The peaceful transfer of power is one of the most fundamental principles of American democracy. As much as any other principle, it is what distinguishes our system of government from monarchy or tyranny."

She also spoke to the press after certifying the results.

"Well, today was obviously a very important day and it was about what should be the norm and what the American people should be able to take for granted, which is that one of the most important pillars of our democracy is that there will be a peaceful transfer of power," Harris said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President-elect Donald Trump will be officially inaugurated on Jan. 20.