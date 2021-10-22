Expand / Collapse search
Larry Kudlow: 'Big snoop’ is the worst of a 'million bad ideas' by Democrats

Threshold for IRS bank-monitoring plan raised to $10,000 amid pushback

By Joshua Q. Nelson | Fox News
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow on the Democrats’ threshold for IRS bank-monitoring plan getting raised to $10,000.

FOX Business host Larry Kudlow told "America's Newsroom" on Friday that the Democrats’ IRS "snooping" plan is the worst idea in their massive spending bill. 

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION SCALES BACK IRS BANK-MONITORING PLAN AMID GROWING PUSHBACK

LARRY KUDLOW: It has nothing to do with rich people cheating on their taxes. And by the way, the vast, vast, vast majority of rich people do not cheat on their taxes. They play by the rules. There are some rotten apples, and we already have laws to deal with those rotten apples. This is just one big snoop. And it's a terrible idea. And America hates it, America hates this. It may be one of the single most hated provisions … You know, save America, kill the bill. So in a bill of a million bad ideas, I think this is one of the worst.

