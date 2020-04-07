Larry Kudlow: Trump working with private sector to restart blue-collar economic boom

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday that President Trump wants to reopen the economy as soon as possible while U.S. businesses are shut down amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“President Trump is working hand in glove with the private sector, the free enterprise private sector. This is not a total government-run operation,” Kudlow told “Fox & Friends.”

Kudlow noted that while Trump wants to reopen the once “roaring” economy, the coronavirus outbreak mitigation efforts are necessary.

Meanwhile, Trump is considering a second coronavirus task force focused on reopening the country’s economy as pandemic cases rise across the U.S.

“Thinking about it, getting a group of people and we have to open our country,” Trump said.

He continued, “You know, I had an expression, the cure can’t be worse than the problem itself. Right? I started by saying that and I continue to say it. The cure cannot be worse than the problem itself. We got to get our country open."

Kudlow said that the private sector is “pretty smart” and providing help to the government as best as they can.

“We are doing what we can to keep people going, to just get them through this period and so we can come back on the other side and America can return to business and prosperity and the blue-collar boom," Kudlow added.

As of Monday afternoon, COVID-19 has infected more than 347,000 people in the U.S. and killed more than 10,300 Americans, according to the latest figures provided by Johns Hopkins University.