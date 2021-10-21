Larry Kudlow: Economic message on supply chain is ‘vintage Jimmy Carter’

Top GOP House leaders and 160 lawmakers called on President Biden Wednesday to fix the U.S. " supply chain crisis " or face a doomed holiday season. Larry Kudlow, the Fox Business host and former economic adviser to President Trump, joined "The Ingraham Angle" on Wednesday night to discuss the issue.

HOUSE GOP LEADERSHIP SLAMS BIDEN OVER SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUE BEFORE HOLIDAYS

LARRY KUDLOW: "Part of that is…there are no cars to buy. So consumer spending looks very weak. It’s really not, but there’s no cars to buy because of these container backups… because they all have semiconductors that these cars need. So you can’t produce them, and they’re not in the showrooms. The second point is the inflation bulge. Whether it's temporary or permanent, it doesn’t matter…it is. It exists today and we’re only making it worse by creating this economic scarcity… this environment of scarcity. You know, those people in the Washington Post who are writing this stuff, ‘Hey, listen, only wealthy people…have patience, you don’t really need all these consumer goods,’ that is vintage Jimmy Carter."

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW