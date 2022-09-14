Lara Trump, 'Outnumbered' hosts torch Biden for 'insulting' celebration of Inflation Reduction Act

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Lara Trump slammed the "infuriating" actions of the White House to host an Inflation Reduction Act celebration and "gaslight" Americans about inflation numbers. On "Outnumbered" Wednesday, Trump highlighted the new inflation numbers, arguing the White House's refusal to change policy or messaging is "insulting."

BIDEN CELEBRATES ‘INFLATION REDUCTION ACT’ AFTER INFLATION RISES IN AUGUST

LARA TRUMP: All of it is so infuriating … with the press secretary - the fact that we have a press secretary, a White House, a government who feel it's totally acceptable just to lie to the American people and gaslight us and constantly just tell us whatever it is they think they can do to cover up the problem of the day. That is infuriating to the American people because there are no solutions on the horizon. We have seen with the numbers that came out yesterday, with the drop in the Dow, we have seen that obviously the Fed raising rates doesn't fix inflation, that dumping $1.9 trillion into an economy does not fix inflation. You have to change policy, and they are not willing to do that. And so I think all of this yesterday was so insulting.

