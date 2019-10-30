Lara Trump: 'There is what we call a hidden Trump voter out there'

Trump 2020 senior campaign adviser Lara Trump appeared on "The Story with Martha MacCallum" Wednesday and addressed President Trump's standing among female voters, saying that women appreciate the president "fighting back" against impeachment allegations.

"I actually think the side of him that they're seeing now, fighting back against these false claims, these false impeachment allegations," Trump said. " ... In fact, these numbers have gone up, Martha, in the midst of this impeachment nonsense and actually there is what we call a hidden Trump voter out there."

WHAT'S IN DEMS' RESOLUTION -- AND WHY WON'T THEY CALL IT AN 'IMPEACHMENT RESOLUTION'?

Lara Trump, the president's daughter-in-law, was featured in The New York Times this week for her efforts to bolster the president's support among women, and her search for the "hidden" woman voter.

"Half of our campaign is comprised of women, actually more than half," Trump explained. "And this hidden voter is a group of women out there who maybe didn't vote for Donald Trump the first time around, for whatever reason, but they want to vote for him now."

The Times cited a Minneapolis Star Tribune poll from this month that said 59 percent of female voters in Minnesota believe Trump has abused the power of his office.

Lara Trump said Wednesday that she believes women voters see how "politicized" the impeachment proceedings are.

"I think for a lot of people right now, they see how politicized things are. They see this impeachment inquiry and I use that term very loosely because it's really a coup of sorts against the president," Trump said. "And they don't like that because that's not this country. That's not what the United States of America is about. They are seeing great results from this president."