Lara Trump on 'Fox & Friends': Joe Biden doesn't seem to be in control of anything

After former Defense Secretary Robert Gates called out President Biden for his botched Afghanistan withdrawal, Fox News contributor Lara Trump told "Fox & Friends" on Monday that the current commander-in-chief doesn't seem to be "in control" and America's adversaries are taking notice.

LARA TRUMP: I feel like only in the Democrats’ America can you be so wrong for so long about so many things, fail in so many ways, as Joe Biden did, really produce nothing for your constituents, the people that elected you into the offices you held or the American people, and still find yourself in the highest office in the land, which is exactly what we have with Joe Biden and it is very frightening now. It’s not just that it is an embarrassment to America, which we know this has all been. The Afghanistan withdrawal was an embarrassment to America. The invasion on our southern border basically makes us look like a joke. Joe Biden does not seem to be in control of anything as our president and to our enemies and adversaries across the world, they are watching.

They are paying attention as evidence with what we saw China do with this missile. They have been watching Joe Biden make America weaker by the day and they are waiting for their chance to do whatever harm they want to do to America and so it is a very concerning thing.

