Lara Trump defends Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner against Biden criticism

Lara Trump defended her family Thursday after Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said his children won't have "offices" in the White House, calling it "improper."

"I will say first and foremost that I think Jared and Ivanka do such a great job at the White House," Trump said Thursday on "The Story with Martha MacCallum."

"Neither of them takes a paycheck. They work day in and day out under intense scrutiny from everyone," said Trump, who is a 2020 campaign adviser to the president.

Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter, and her husband Jared Kushner are both White House senior advisers.

In a "60 Minutes" interview set to air Sunday, Biden addressed Ivanka Trump and Kushner.

"Do you believe President Trump's children have acted properly and avoided conflicts of interest?" CBS News' Norah O'Donnell asked in footage released ahead of the interview.

"Look, I wasn't raised to go after the children," Biden said. "Their actions speak for themselves."

"It's just simply improper because you should make it clear to the American public that everything you're doing is for them," Biden said.

In response, Lara Trump praised Ivanka Trump and Kushner for their work.

"I know that [Kushner has] gotten farther than a lot of folks in the past with the pedigree that I think Joe Biden is probably referring to," she said.

"But, you know, it's a little ridiculous to hear Joe Biden claim that the president, or somehow our family, isn't working wholeheartedly for the American people," Lara Trump continued. "Donald Trump gave up an incredible business career [and] spent millions of dollars of his own money to run for president."

Lara Trump also brought up Biden's son Hunter and his involvement in Ukraine.

"Whenever he became president, the Trump family got out of international business, much different than the Biden family, who whenever Joe Biden became vice president, you saw that Hunter Biden got into international business," she said.

"I think they get criticized nonstop," Lara Trump added of Ivanka Trump and Kushner. "I don't think it's fair."