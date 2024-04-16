Lara Trump goes off on 'deranged' media pundits giddy over Trump trial

RNC co-chair Lara Trump called out the "deranged" and "disconnected" left-wing media on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday for their coverage of her father-in-law's hush money trial. Pundits on MSNBC mocked Trump, Monday, with Chris Hayes calling the court proceedings "sheer psychological torture" for the former president and Jen Psaki commenting that Trump appeared "small" and "rough."

LARA TRUMP: These people are so deranged and they're completely disconnected, obviously, from the people of this country. They only stand to exist in their own echo chambers. That's the only reason they are talking. And their obsession with Donald Trump is actually preventing them from understanding that it's not Donald Trump that's truly on trial here, it is our very democracy. Because yes, it is Donald Trump today that you will see sitting in a courtroom for this completely meritless clown show of a show trial. But the implications of this are far deeper for this country, because if in America we are able to just manipulate the law when convenient, if we allow violent criminals to go free and prosecute the innocent, if they are willing to thwart the will of the American people and try to remove our choice for president of the United States, then the fabric of this country is irreparably damaged. I want to tell everybody something out there. It is not working. The people of America spoke up yesterday in support of Donald Trump, to the tune of a million and a half dollars raised for his campaign. The average donation was $28. So even here in the abysmal Biden economy, people are coming out and they are financially supporting this president.

Former President Donald Trump began the second day of the hush money trial in New York City railing against the case and its "conflicted" judge, whom the 45th president called a "Trump-hating judge."

"We have a Trump-hating judge. We have a judge who shouldn't be on this case. He's totally conflicted. But this is a trial that should never happen. It should have been thrown out a long time ago," Trump said Tuesday before heading into the courtroom, referring to Judge Juan Merchan.

"It's a trial that is being looked upon and looked at all over the world. … They're looking at, analyzing it. Every legal pundit, every legal scholar said this trial is a disgrace," he added.

Trump arrived at court in Lower Manhattan for day two of a trial that is anticipated to last at least six weeks as he battles 34 charges of falsifying business records. Jury selection will continue Tuesday, a task that is anticipated to last at least a week.

