Lara Trump: Biden and Harris are not viable candidates for Democrats in 2024

Fox News contributor Lara Trump told "Fox & Friends" on Thursday that President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are not viable candidates for 2024.

LARA TRUMP: One of the things he told us was that he outperformed. And I’m not sure in what way he thinks he outperformed. Perhaps he outperformed even our lowest expectations of how poorly you could do in your first year in office. That is a possibility.

Let’s address the elephant in the room. No one really believed that Joe Biden himself is running in 2024. The bottom line is that these two, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have performed so badly in their first year in office they really are not, for the Democrats, viable candidates in 2024 apart or together. So yes, we have to take all of this with a huge grain of salt. I assume the White House is tired of getting asked questioned about two of them running so, they probably gave Joe Biden a little note card as he went out yesterday, trotted him out there, and said if they ask you about Kamala the answer is yes, she is running, yes she is doing a good job. It is all virtually meaningless.

