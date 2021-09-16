Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Lara Trump on 'horrifying' images from border: Why is AOC at the Met Gala and not the border?

Says situation at border worse now than when AOC showed up at border during Trump admin

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Lara Trump: 'Why is AOC at the Met Gala and not at the border?' Video

Lara Trump: 'Why is AOC at the Met Gala and not at the border?'

The Fox News contributor reacts to young siblings abandoned along the Rio Grande as the crisis at the southern border continues

Fox News contributor Lara Trump reacted Thursday morning on "Fox & Friends" to newly released pictures from Customs and Border Patrol that show a toddler and a baby abandoned in the Rio Grande during their migration to the U.S.

BORDER PATROL FIND 2 YEAR-OLD, 3-MONTH-OLD SIBLINGS ABANDONED IN RIO GRANDE

LARA TRUMP: This is a horrifying thing to see and when is it enough? Where’s AOC by the way? Remember when she was crying down at the southern border during the Trump administration about all the kids? Where is she now? I know she was busy at the Met Gala flaunting around in that very fancy dress of hers. Why is there not more outrage from the folks on the left about what is happening at our southern border—especially to these kids. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW 

Lara Trump: Gen. Milley’s alleged calls to China ‘border on treason’ Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.