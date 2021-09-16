Lara Trump on 'horrifying' images from border: Why is AOC at the Met Gala and not the border?

Fox News contributor Lara Trump reacted Thursday morning on "Fox & Friends" to newly released pictures from Customs and Border Patrol that show a toddler and a baby abandoned in the Rio Grande during their migration to the U.S.

BORDER PATROL FIND 2 YEAR-OLD, 3-MONTH-OLD SIBLINGS ABANDONED IN RIO GRANDE

LARA TRUMP: This is a horrifying thing to see and when is it enough? Where’s AOC by the way? Remember when she was crying down at the southern border during the Trump administration about all the kids? Where is she now? I know she was busy at the Met Gala flaunting around in that very fancy dress of hers. Why is there not more outrage from the folks on the left about what is happening at our southern border—especially to these kids.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW