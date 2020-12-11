Lahren: Twitter, Facebook bosses owe America apology for censoring Hunter Biden story before election

The leaders of Twitter and Facebook owe the American people an apology for censoring a pre-election report about Hunter Biden's laptop and foreign business dealings, Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren said Friday.

"[The media] will investigate how many scoops President Trump has of ice cream, but they won’t investigate a very real story," said Lahren on "Outnumbered." "You have Twitter and Facebook censoring conservatives on a daily basis and even banning the New York Post, making sure that the story doesn’t get out there, calling it disinformation, putting disclaimers on it.

"Where is the apology now? Where is Jack Dorsey or Mark Zuckerberg? Where is the apology to the American people? And the rest of the mainstream media, whose headlines pre-election and post-election are night and day. The American people deserve an answer ... They think this is just the right-wing media machine. It’s not. We are owed an apology by every person out there that scoffed at the New York Post story."

LIBERAL MEDIA ‘SNUFFED OUT' HUNTER BIDEN COVERAGE UNTIL AFTER ELECTION TO HELP DEFEAT TRUMP, CRITICS SAY

Twitter blocked the sharing of a New York Post article about a laptop and emails said to belong to Hunter Biden, and Facebook limited the distribution of the article, but did not block it entirely. The precedent was quickly mirrored by the mainstream media, which mostly downplayed or ignored the story.

On Wednesday, the Biden-Harris transition announced that the younger Biden's "tax affairs" were being investigated, further calling into question the decision to censor the Hunter Biden scandal in the weeks before the presidential election.

Facebook did not immediately respond to requests for comment on a series of questions, including whether the company regrets its decision and if it believes it impacted the election. A Twitter spokesperson declined to comment when asked the same questions.

Twitter famously suspended the New York Post's main account for weeks after the news outlet posted the explosive report about Hunter Biden. The company went to extremes by not even allowing users to share the article, citing its policy against sharing hacked material. However, there is no evidence that the emails published by the Post were hacked.

