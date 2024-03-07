LA Fire Department calls to end sending mental health workers on 911 calls: 'Sound in theory' not practice

The Los Angeles Fire Department is now recommending an end to the ongoing program to send mental health workers on non-emergency 911 calls.

Assistant chief of the Emergency Medical Services Bureau Peter Hsiao submitted a report that made the recommendation to the Los Angeles Board of Fire Commissioners during its Tuesday meeting. The Los Angeles Times reported that Hsiao called the program "sound in theory" but lackluster in practice.

The "Therapeutic Transportation" program originally involved sending a van with a psychiatric response team to 911 calls involving nonviolent mental health crises instead of paramedics or other emergency technicians. While the intention was to free up emergency resources, Hsiao claimed that the response team "lacked the requisite training and thus were unqualified to perform medical assessments or provide emergency medical services."

"Patients experiencing mental health crises in conjunction with medical, violent or substance abuse issues require a responder with broader capabilities and preferably the ability to transport to non-traditional receiving facilities," Hsiao wrote. "These functions are largely satisfied by the [advanced provider response units]."

The Times reported, "Hsiao said the lack of training offset any benefit to the Fire Department and its resources. Last year, he wrote, fewer than four patients each day met the narrow criteria established for transport by a therapeutic van. He said the mental health agency made several efforts to increase the usage of the van but still fell short."

Hsiao also recommended that funds for the response van go to other programs, such as the Advanced Provider Response Units, which he described as similar to the therapeutic van but offering wider services including a firefighter, nurse practitioner or paramedic.

While the Los Angeles Board of Fire Commissioners did not discuss the recommendations at its meeting, the report will be sent to the L.A. City Council for consideration, according to The Times.

The L.A. City Council originally approved a plan to add an unarmed crisis response team to its police department in 2020 in the wake of the death of George Floyd, seeking proposals from nonprofit organizations.

By 2022, the Therapeutic Transportation program was launched, coinciding with plans by Gov. Gavin Newsom to combat mental health crises among the homeless population. Though the plan was initially praised by city and county officials, the LAFD reported difficulties while adjusting to the program.

Fox News Digital reached out to the LAFD and the Department of Mental Health for a comment.

