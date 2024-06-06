LA County grants partial religious exemption to Christian lifeguard after Pride Flag dispute, plaintiff says

The Los Angeles County Fire Department has agreed not to force a Christian lifeguard to raise a Progress Pride flag at his work station after he filed a religious discrimination lawsuit, according to the plaintiff's attorneys.

"For nearly a year, the Los Angeles County Fire Department has ignored Captain Little’s pleas for a religious accommodation. In response to our federal lawsuit, they have finally begun to take some steps in the right direction—but not nearly enough," his lawyer, Paul Jonna of the Thomas More Society said in a statement.

Captain Jeffrey Little filed a lawsuit on May 24 requesting a religious accomodation after LA County's Board of Supervisors passed a policy in March 2023 requiring the Progress Pride flag be flown at county facilities throughout June to honor LGBTQ Pride month. The devout Christian was initially granted this exemption last year, before it was revoked just days later, according to his suit.

Little faced harassment, discrimination and retaliation due to his refusal to fly the flag, his lawyers claim.

The fire department granted him a partial accomodation last week, assuring him that he will not be held personally responsible for raising or lowering the LGBTQ flag for the remainder of the month, according to the Thomas More Society.

However, his lawyers say that's not enough. They argue Little should be granted a "full and complete" standing exemption from being forced to fly the flag every year.

"Yet instead of developing a practical and workable long-term solution, the Fire Department is continuing to insist that Captain Little violate his sincere religious beliefs in order to keep his job," Jonna said in a statement.

The fire department is still requiring Little to ensure his subordinates comply with the mandate and is requiring him to renew his religious accomodation request every year, according to the Thomas More Society.

"My hope is that this lawsuit encourages productive dialogue between employees of faith and their employers," Little said in a statement.

"No employee should be expected to abandon their faith when entering the workplace and unfortunately, I felt backed into a corner where my faith was incompatible with the requirements of my job. My prayer is that people of faith will flourish in the workplace and not feel as if they need to hide that part of themselves in order to be successful in their jobs," he continued.

Jonna said Little was not alone in his request and that the county had received "hundreds" of similar exemption requests over the Pride flag policy.

"We will continue prosecuting this case in federal court until we fully vindicate the constitutional rights of Captain Little and others like him," Jonna said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department told Fox News Digital that it does not comment on personnel or ongoing litigation matters.

