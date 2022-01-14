Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Sen. Cassidy applauds Sinema’s speech on 'Kilmeade Show,' blasts Biden for 'lighting a match' in Georgia

Republican senator says he's concerned for the Arizona Democrat's security

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Friday that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., speaking out against President Biden’s push to change the filibuster was "brilliant." Cassidy also expressed concern for Sinema's security given the rhetoric from the left. 

LIBERAL MEDIA PUNDITS MELT DOWN OVER SINEMA'S SENATE SPEECH DEFENDING FILIBUSTER

BILL CASSIDY: I loved what Sinema said, the disease of division. In Biden's campaign, [he said in his] inaugural speech that he was going to heal our division. And then he goes to Georgia, and he speaks in a way which could not be more inflammatory, more likely to divide Americans against each other, more likely to rob us of the sense that we actually are fellow Americans. I think her speech was brilliant, and I like the way she phrased it.

You know, security is a part of all our lives, and Steve Scalise got shot by some unhinged guy that followed Bernie Sanders. We're all aware that there's just a small percentage, but big enough to cause problems, which again when President Biden says he wants to heal divisions, that was what it was supposed to be about. Instead, he goes to Georgia and lights a match beneath it.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW:

