Kylie Jenner deletes Instagram story showing support for Israel after critics flood comments

Kylie Jenner posted and then quickly deleted a post to her Instagram story, according to reports, that showed support for Israel after Hamas launched an attack against Israel over the weekend.

Jenner's Instagram posts - her most recent was posted four days ago - are flooded with support for Palestinians after she seemed to delete the story.

Her followers and more commented with images of a Palestinian flag and with several calls to "free Palestine."

Jenner shared a post from the account, @StandWithUS. The post read, "now and always we stand with the people of Israel."

According to Business Insider, Jenner removed the story about an hour after posting it, and pro-Palestinian comments continue to flood her Instagram.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu officially declared "war" on Sunday after Hamas launched the attack and called for a massive military response.

"Citizens of Israel, we are at war — not in an operation, not in rounds — at war," Netanyahu said in a video message on Saturday.

Hamas terrorists have killed at least 600 Israelis and wounded at least 2,000 more in a surprise rocket attack. The group has also taken dozens of hostages within Gaza, and the Israeli military is preparing to engage.

Israel's security cabinet also declared war on Sunday, a decision that unlocks "significant military activities," Netanyahu's office announced, according to the Times of Israel.

Jenner's team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

President Biden and other cabinet officials condemned the attacks on Saturday and reaffirmed the U.S.' support for Israel.

"Today, the people of Israel are under attack, orchestrated by a terrorist organization, Hamas," Biden said Saturday. "In this moment of tragedy, I want to say to them and to the world and to terrorists everywhere that the United States stands with Israel."

"We will not ever fail to have their back," he continued.

