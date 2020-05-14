Ex-Flynn deputy McFarland hits Obama officials over conflicting collusion claims: 'Which way is it, guys?'

Former Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland ripped Obama administration officials on "The Story" Thursday for making what she considered to be conflicting public statements about the existence of "collusion" between President Trump and the Russian government.

"The director of national intelligence [James Clapper], the CIA director [John Brennan], the FBI director [James Comey], and the deputy FBI director [Andrew McCabe] in the Obama administration were going into closed, classified healings on Capitol Hill, in the House Intelligence Committee and they were saying there was no collusion," she said.

"...And yet at the very same time, they were walking out, they were going on the media and people like the CIA Director Brennan: he said, 'Well, President Trump, he is a Russian asset.'

"And then others were basically accusing President Trump of treason," added McFarland, who served under retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn. "Which way is it, guys? You dragged the country through three years of being at each other's throats over something you knew was a lie and a hoax.

"Why did you do it and who helped you do it?"

Host Martha MacCallum drove home the disparity by playing a pair of clips of Clapper. In one clip, taken earlier Thursday, Clapper told CNN that an intelligence community assessment does not contain "the c-word anywhere."

However, Clapper claimed last year that the Trump campaign had been "essentially aiding and abetting the Russians and having contact dozens of contacts with Russians, some of whom were connected officially to Russian intelligence.."