Kirstie Alley remembered for pushing back on cancel culture: 'History will vindicate her'

Actors Dean Cain and Wally Crowder joined "Fox & Friends" to remember actress Kirstie Alley, who died at the age of 71 after a short battle with cancer.

"She was kind and honest and giving. You have no clue the lives she saved through drug rehab and donations through her charity," said Crowder.

KIRSTIE ALLEY DEAD AT 71

Crowder was a close friend of Alley and named one of his twin daughters after her. He shared a story of when Alley stepped into the role of best man at his wedding.

"My best friend, Parker Stevenson, who was her former husband, we used to run around together. And when my wife, Lori, and I got married, Parker was on location in New Zealand. And of course, Kirstie stepped up to the plate and said, I'll be your best man. She was gorgeous. You put her in a tuxedo, she just looked like a million bucks. And as sad as today is, she's in glory with the Lord," Crowder said as he held back tears.

Crowder said Alley had back problems that turned out to be colon cancer and as a result, she had nine chemo treatments. Crowder said the cancer took her life "really fast and really quick."

Cain brought up that Alley was not afraid of "cancel culture" and spoke her mind. Additionally, Cain described Alley as "an icon, one of a kind, and a force of nature off and on the screen."

"She was one of those brave folks who wasn't afraid of cancel culture. And in speaking her mind and as a result, you take those slings and arrows. But I think that history will vindicate her and her opinions and allow people to go, of course you should have your opinion and not run along with the masses," said Cain.

"Everybody feels the loss, and it's just heartbreaking and so quick. But she's with God now."

Last year, Alley told Tucker Carlson the fierce backlash she received for supporting former President Donald Trump. Alley pointed out that expressing conservative political beliefs seemed to be a worse offense than drug use in Hollywood.

"You can be cooking meth and sleeping with hookers but as long as, apparently, you didn't vote for Trump," she said. "I feel like I'm in the ‘Twilight Zone’ a bit with the whole concept of it."

Former "Cheers" costar Ted Danson said in a statement to Fox News Digital: "I was on a plane today and did something I rarely do. I watched an old episode of 'Cheers.' It was the episode where Tom Berenger proposes to Kirstie, who keeps saying no, even though she desperately wants to say yes. Kirstie was truly brilliant in it. Her ability to play a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown was both moving and hysterically funny. She made me laugh 30 years ago when she shot that scene, and she made me laugh today just as hard.

"As I got off the plane, I heard that Kirstie had died. I am so sad and so grateful for all the times she made me laugh. I send my love to her children. As they well know, their mother had a heart of gold. I will miss her."

True and Lillie Parker, Kirstie's children, announced their mother's death in a statement Monday night.

Her children thanked the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care before describing their mother as having a "zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."

