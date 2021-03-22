'She'll murder again': Accused killer girlfriend on run for 2 years after boyfriend was found dismembered

It's been over two years since David Carter's body was found brutally dismembered, and his accused killer is still on the run.

On Fox Nation's 'America's Most Wanted Overtime,' Nancy Grace explored the curious case of Tamera "Tammy" Williams, a 41-year-old Detroit fugitive who allegedly murdered her boyfriend of just six months before disappearing.



Grace was joined by Tasia Carter-Jackson, the sister of the victim, who spoke candidly about her brother David's disturbing death.



"When they said they found him, I didn't know the degree..." said Carter-Jackson. "It wasn't until my husband told me that they'd only found his lower half in a sleeping bag along I-75," she said, that the grotesque nature of his murder sank in.



David Carter's remains had reportedly been discarded in trash bags and discovered by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Though Williams' whereabouts have remained in question since October of 2018 - a former travel agent with rumored connections, it's been suggested Williams has fled from state to state - David Carter's family holds out hope that the fugitive will one day be brought to justice.



"What is your message to Williams?" asked Grace.



"You know what you've done," said Carter-Jackson, as though speaking directly to Williams. "We want you to come, and we want you to serve. We want justice for David. It's not fair that you get to go on and live your life, and he was robbed from us."



After Grace noted that Tamera Williams no doubt demonstrated "obsessive behavior," psychologist and special guest, Caryn Stark, made a chilling pronouncement:



"She'll murder again. I'm so sure of it."



