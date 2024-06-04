Kevin O'Leary says that if Trump wins in November he will owe a 'big debt to Alvin Bragg'

Investor and TV personality Kevin O'Leary predicted Monday that former President Trump would win a second term, owing greatly to his recent conviction in New York.

"If Trump becomes president, I think he has a big debt to Alvin Bragg," O'Leary said on "Piers Morgan Uncensored."

"Alvin Bragg is the kingmaker," he said.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg spoke to the press after Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records, saying his office "did our job." Trump pleaded not guilty to all counts.

"Our job is to follow the facts and the law without fear or favor," Bragg said Thursday evening.

O'Leary said that Bragg "made Trump president by polarizing the country so much and motivating the base so much that in the last 42 hours, [Trump] has passed $60 million in fundraising. That's an all-time-record for him!"

Trump has continued to report massive fundraising numbers following Thursday's conviction.

The Trump campaign announced on Monday that it and the Republican National Committee hauled in a stunning $141 million in fundraising in May. That's up from the $76 million they raked in back in April, when they topped President Biden and the Democratic National Committee for the first time in their 2024 election rematch.

"Donald Trump only 24 months ago, in the middle of the first term of Biden, did not have control of his party," O'Leary reminded other panelists on Morgan's show. "About a third of them were rebelling, if you want to use that word, because they were concerned about the controversy around Trump."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley and other Republican candidates opposed Trump in the Republican primary, failing to beat him in the race.

"This is the law of unintended consequences," O'Leary explained. "Alvin Bragg started charging Trump and immediately the entire Republican Party coalesced behind him, almost in 48 hours."

"I think history will show, [Bragg] made Donald Trump president one more time!" O'Leary declared.

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report.