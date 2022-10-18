Kevin McCarthy rips Karine Jean-Pierre's inflation claim: 'She also thinks the border is secure'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., slammed White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for warning inflation would be worse under Republican leadership as the consumer prices hover at a 40-year-high. McCarthy said on "America's Newsroom" Tuesday that Jean-Pierre has been "wrong on every issue" and that even Democrats have warned about the administration's economic policies.

BIDEN ADDING TO HIS LIST OF OTHERS TO BLAME FOR SOARING GAS PRICES

KEVIN MCCARTHY: She also thinks the border's secure. She thinks they always help when gas prices go down but have nothing to do with making gas prices go up. She's been wrong on every issue. Everybody understands. Even Larry Summers warned the Democrats, a former Democrat secretary of Treasury, told him if they passed the American rescue plan, that $10 trillion overall that they spent while they were in power brought us inflation.

It's the most painful thing you can ever do to a nation. And every American needs to be asked this one question. Could you afford to give up one month of your wages? 95% of Americans will say no. But that's what the Democrats have taken from you, because one month of your wages is 8.3% of your overall year. Inflation is higher than that. That's why when you go to the store, eggs are higher. You've got milk higher, your gasoline prices higher. It is the Democrat policies that brought that. That's why in the commitment to America, we will be energy independent to lower your price, we'll take away this runaway spending, we'll make America more productive to curve inflation and what the Democrats have brought us.