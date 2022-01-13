Kevin McCarthy: Democrats' election bill is about 'gaming the system,' not voting rights

President Biden’s consolidated voting bill is making its way through Congress and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Thursday it’s not at all about fair elections on "Fox & Friends."

"This is not about a fair election," he said. "This is about gaming the system and putting your thumb on the scale for Democrats to try to keep control of Congress."

McCarthy, R-Calif., broke down how the bill will most likely pass through the House on Thursday since it’s been gutted in a larger effort to "take over the election system" and grant Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., "a little advantage" on timing in the Senate. McCarthy said he does not believe the bill will pass in the Senate.

The California Republican pointed out how the House proposed a solution to block noncitizens and illegal immigrants from voting, even though every single Democrat voted against it.

"So, what do they really believe in protecting our vote?" he asked. "And in this bill, it’s going to propose that every single Democrat can get up to almost $7.2 million of American taxpayer money for their campaigns."

McCarthy considered the president’s Tuesday speech on the matter an act of "desperation" after critics flagged it as divisive. He said even fellow Democrat Stacey Abrams was "too busy" to be in attendance.

"You would think the leader of the free world would unite the nation, not divide it," he said. "He’s not only dividing the nation, he’s dividing his own party by going to too extreme measures. It’s a sign of desperation in an administration that continues to fail."

McCarthy explained that this failure translates back into their desperation to pass a bill that would not enforce voters to show identification. The minority leader questioned what’s wrong with showing IDs when nowadays identification and vaccination cards are mandated to dine in restaurants.

"[Biden] should be advocating for an election reform that protects the vote of every individual," he said. "And makes sure for every individual that can vote that it counts."