Kentucky ‘looks worse today’ than yesterday with 'people unaccounted for': Rep. Comer

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., appeared on "Fox and Friends" Sunday from Kentucky where a tornado touched down this weekend, killing upwards of 80 people.

JAMES COMER: I've told several people this morning I think it looks worse today than it did yesterday. Yesterday, you're just hit with the shock today, the reality setting in. We're still in a rescue mode here. There's still a few people that are unaccounted for. I fear that number is going to rise a little more. But then we're going to begin the process of rebuilding and there are enough people in these little communities that have so much community pride. We will rebuild here.

