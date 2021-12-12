Tornadoes slam Midwest, South; dozens feared dead: LIVE UPDATES
Deadly tornadoes tore through several Midwestern and Southern states overnight Friday. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear estimated that more than 70 are dead after a candle factory in Mayfield with around 110 people inside was flattened.
incoming update…
Disaster-aid and humanitarian groups are mobilizing to help tornado victims and setting up dedicated fund for donations to support their efforts.
Here's a look at some of the relief being provided and ways to donate.
The American Red Cross is making it easy to send a quick $10 donation simply by texting "REDCROSS" addressed to the number, 90999. Other donations can be made by calling 800-733-2767 or visiting redcross.org online.
Live Coverage begins here