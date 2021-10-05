Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Sen. Kennedy: The woke leftists are in disarray over spending agenda

Louisiana senator explains Biden has ‘dug up more snakes than he can kill’

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Louisiana senator warns the Democrats are in ‘disarray’ over spending agenda on 'Hannity.'

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., warned President Biden's spending agenda is designed to allow the ‘woke leftists' to control how Americans run their lives Tuesday on ‘Hannity.' 

PSAKI SAYS BIDEN TO NEGOTIATE LOWER PRICE TAG WITH PROGRESSIVES ON $3.5t SPENDING BILL

JOHN KENNEDY: President Biden has has dug up more snakes than he can kill. He made all of these promises. He said, 'I'm a moderate.' He's not. He's given into the woke left. First, he said the infrastructure bill is not connected to the spending orgy bill and and now we know that it is. And the woke leftists in his party are refusing to advance the infrastructure bill until they pass the spending orgy bill; and the less woke leftist are still woke, but not quite as woke as the woke leftists. Woke leftists are disagreeing with that, and they're in disarray. 

And meanwhile, the American people are looking at this with their mouths open. And they're going, my god, these people do not trust me to make decisions for myself. They really think Biden and the woke left; they think that America can't survive unless President Biden and the woke left make every single decision for Americans about how to run their lives. That's what this bill is about. It's going to extend the federal government into every corner of every American's life. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: 

