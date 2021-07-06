Kennedy on 'Outnumbered': 'Super-progressive' agendas making US cities less safe

"Outnumbered" panelist Kennedy called out liberal city councils for making U.S. cities "less safe" with their "activist" agendas Tuesday after a bloody July 4th weekend across America.

CHICAGO JULY 4TH WEEKEND VIOLENCE: 100 PEOPLE SHOT, INCLUDING 11 KIDS, AND 18 KILLED

KENNEDY: It's the city councils -- it's not necessarily the mayors, it's the city councils and places like Minneapolis and Portland that have a real activist agenda and far less accountability because it's a group of people. So the accountability is sort of dispersed throughout them. So they come in with these platforms and they are driven to impose this super-progressive agenda, which is clearly making these cities less safe.

And it is throwing law enforcement and policing and even basic livability completely out of balance. And what we have to find is instead of an agenda, we have to find a good balance where people can coexist in cities large and small together. And I want to go back to something. It was a point that Shannon made last time we were on. And this is something that I think is critical. It is a basic respect for life. It is a basic decency. And how do we go about bringing that back?

That's part of the balance. That's part of the critical balance. I'm not sure. But that seems to be the missing element here. And with this further radicalization of city councils, there is a greater disconnect. So we have to reconnect. And, of course, it starts with parenting. It starts with families. It starts with how we all interact with each other on a day-to-day basis. But we do have to get back to something that will keep us together instead of dividing us apart.

