Sen. Kennedy slams Biden's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a 'wimp fest'

In an interview on "Hannity" Wednesday, Senate Judiciary Committee member John Kennedy, R-La., suggested President Biden has taken a backseat to Ukraine's leader in world affairs.

"I think it's clear that the leader of the free world is President Zelenskyy," Kennedy told host Sean Hannity, referencing Zelenskyy's speech to Congress Wednesday morning.

"He and the Ukrainian people are tough as a boot. And we need to have their back. Point 2: I think it's important when we do something right to acknowledge it -- The West's sanctions on Russia's Central Bank has hurt Putin; hasn't brought him to his knees, but it's hurting."

"So I suppose you could say President Biden has gotten it right once in a row."

Kennedy described the remainder of the White House's response to date as "a wimp fest."

He said Zelenskyy and his people are holding their own against the might of the Kremlin forces, and yet Biden continues to drag his feet and fails to act as decisively as other world leaders.

"Today, President Zelensky said, Can you please help me get planes? Can you please help me get surface-to-air missiles? I'm not asking for American planes, or pilots, or troops – President Biden's response is the same as it always is: 'I'll get back to you in three to five business days'," Kennedy said.

"And he never gets back."

Kennedy went on to add that in addition to Biden's weakness on the world stage, his far-left allies in Congress will not permit America to further hurt Putin by encouraging American energy independence, arguing that European allies need a country from which to replace their oil and gas supply – and that the United States geologically – but not politically -- fits the bill.

"The obvious answer is the United States, except for one problem: the Woker-Darlings in the Democratic Party will not allow President Biden to adopt an all-of-the-above energy policy, which includes oil and gas and the president just doesn't seem to have the courage to stand up to them.