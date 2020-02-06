Kellyanne Conway on impeachment aftermath: 'All you have left is a very dispirited, chaotic Democratic base'

"Who can blame him?" was the response Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway gave Thursday when "The Story" host Martha MacCallum asked her about the criticism leveled against President Trump for calling the Russia investigation "bulls---" during his White House speech addressing his acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial.

Conway said Democrats "failed miserably" in their effort to end the Trump presidency before asking them, "What do you have left?"

TRUMP CONDEMNS ‘EVIL’ IMPEACHMENT AFTER SENATE ACQUITTAL: ‘IT WAS A DISGRACE’

"You put everything you had against it [the White House]. And all you have left is a very dispirited, chaotic Democratic base," Conway said. "You've got Joe Biden running around saying he's electable. The Democratic voters in Iowa are saying you're not even delectable, let alone electable. And you have a president who's more emboldened than ever, emboldened to do things on behalf of this country."

MacCallum asked Coway about Trump taking the "high road," and moving on from the impeachment fight.

"Can the president at some point, you know, take the high road and say, 'You know what? Enough, let's put this behind us and let's move on'?" MacCallum asked.

"Martha, we have said that so many times, though," Conway responded. "I've said on his behalf, he has said it and to what end?"

Conway disputed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's claim that the president wanted to kill coverage for preexisting medical conditions as part of his plan to change health care.

"He wants to cover preexisting conditions. And may I remind everybody, next month will be the 10-year anniversary of Obamacare," Conway said. "Yes, it helped some Americans. But 10 years later, the big lie [remains]: 'You can keep your plan. You can keep your doctor.' That was wrong. And we still have millions and millions of Americans, Martha, with no type of health insurance whatsoever."