Kellyanne Conway reveals where Democrats are wrong in their midterm policy priorities

Former counselor to President Trump Kellyanne Conway weighed in on the upcoming midterm elections on " The Story," noting how Democrats are focused on issue like abortion and climate change, but should be focused on rising costs and crime.

KELLYANNE CONWAY: This is why many of us feel like sending fresh fruit and vitamins to President Biden , but seriously speaking, there are just so many crises, so much chaos in the country right now: crime in the streets, inflated prices everywhere we look and the Biden-Harris administration does not have the goodwill and the applause built up among the people. If you look at the new Monmouth poll out today, Martha, you see that laid bare. So, inflation, they have a very good chart in the Monmouth poll.

Anybody can pull up. They have side by side how extremely or very important each issue is and then right next to it, what Biden's approval rating is on that issue. Top of the list, inflation. 80% of Americans say it's very extremely important.

He has a 30% approval rating. Crime is number two. They want this election to be about January 6, abortion, climate change and Trump and America wants it to be about rising costs and rising crime.

