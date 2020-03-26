Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fox News Flash
Published
Last Update 55 mins ago

Kellyanne Conway: Record-high jobless claims are 'shocking but not surprising'

By Joshua Nelson | Fox News
close
Kellyanne Conway says there could be a 'phase four' of coronavirus stimulus packageVideo

Kellyanne Conway says there could be a 'phase four' of coronavirus stimulus package

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway breaks down details of coronavirus stimulus package.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway told Fox News Thursday that the surge of Americans filing for unemployment as a result of the coronavirus pandemic is “tough.”

“These are shocking but not surprising,” Conway told “Outnumbered Overtime" after the Labor Department announced that 3.28 million Americans had filed for unemployment last week, shattering the previous record of 695,000 in 1982.

SCIENTISTS OFFER HOPEFUL NEWS ON COVID-19 VACCINE BASED ON VIRUS' MUTATION RATE

“Everybody warned us that it would be this bad and I think extraordinary, unprecedented times yield unprecedented numbers like this,” said Conway, adding that such times “yields unprecedented measures like the emergency coronavirus stimulus.”

The Labor Department numbers surpassed most estimates of the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits in mid-March , which ranged between one million and 2.25 million Americans out of work.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The four-week moving average was 1,731,000, an increase of 27,500 from the previous week’s revised average.

Fox News' Megan Henney contributed to this report.

Joshua Nelson is a freelance reporter for Fox News.