Kellyanne Conway on coronavirus response: 'Unprecedented times call for unprecedented action'

Unprecedented times living under the threat of coronavirus call for unprecedented measures, presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway said Wednesday.

Appearing in an interview on "America's Newsroom" with hosts Sandra Smith and Ed Henry, Conway said that what the American people need to know is what the president and the vice president of the COVID-19 task force have been saying over the span of the last few days.

"Which is that these new guidelines from the CDC will actually mitigate this health crisis for many and literally save lives," she explained. "So, we can all do our part by going to cdc.gov, coronavirus.gov, [and] look at these guidelines. The president himself has tweeted them out."

The guidelines in question – tweeted by the president on Tuesday – allege that the country has only 15 days to "slow the spread" of the virus.

The rules include listening to directions of authorities, staying home and away from at-risk people, and contacting your medical provider if you feel sick.

"These are unprecedented times with this virus and it calls for unprecedented actions," said Conway.

"But, we also know about the resilience and the strength and the fortitude of the American people," she noted.

"We can all do our best to mitigate the health consequences of this unprecedented virus. But, our government is working together and with the private sector to end the economic devastation as well," concluded Conway.