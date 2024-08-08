Kellyanne Conway: Election is still 'Trump's to lose' despite Kamala Harris surge in national polls

Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway revealed on "America's Newsroom" Thursday why she still believes the former president is in command of the 2024 race as polls tighten following the emergence of the Harris-Walz ticket. The host of "Here's the Deal" on Fox Nation said Trump can beat Kamala Harris on policy, but must lay out solutions for American voters.

KELLYANNE CONWAY: This election is still Donald Trump's to lose. The underlying fundamentals and the Electoral College map favors him. These national polls will favor her. Democrats usually win the popular vote. So be it. She can run up the totals in California, New York and other places. President Trump beats Kamala Harris on policy. If he reminds people of the four years when he was there and just contrast that to what we have now on the border, on crime, on wars and engagements abroad, certainly on the economy, inflation – these are still the sweet spot.

We Americans expect and accept full-on policy prescription. We want to hear the solutions and the specifics. We're tired of hearing the problems. If it's a battle of personalities, a battle of politics and not principles and policies, then I think it's more of a jump ball. If Trump can just go and challenge her on the economy, on the border, on crime, on Ukraine, on Israel, on Iran and the things that she has said and done... [policy is] the most important thing. And I'm also suggesting that we the people want to hear that.

Vice President Kamala Harris has established a 4-point lead over former President Trump among registered voters, according to a Thursday poll from Marquette Law School.

The poll, conducted from July 24 to Aug. 1, surveyed 879 registered voters from across the country. It advertised a margin of error of 4.1%. The poll found that Harris expanded her lead among likely voters, with Trump trailing 6 points in a 53% to 47% matchup.

Marquette says its likely voters result has a margin of error of 4.7% and was based on a survey of 683 people.

A Wednesday poll from NPR, PBS and Marist found that Harris has a 3-point lead over the former president.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.