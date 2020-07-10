Kellyanne Conway: Biden's economic policy will be higher taxes, influenced by 'anti-capitalists'

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Friday blasted presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s economic policies, saying they will be nothing more than high taxes and influenced by anti-capitalists.

“Joe Biden’s economic policies are no mystery to anybody else. He's surrounded himself with socialists, anti-capitalists, with people who have promised to raise our taxes,” Conway told “Fox & Friends.”

Conway said that the Obama-Biden administration gave us the “highest business tax rate in the developed world at 35 percent.”

“It's President Trump who got that down from 35 to 21 percent, unleashing prosperity and opportunity for all Americans. The only person who can rebuild the most successful economy in our lifetime, is the person who built it the first time and that’s President Trump,” Conway said.

Conway's comments came after Biden on Thursday returned to his childhood hometown in Pennsylvania, where he proposed spending $700 billion on American products and research in the hopes of bringing back millions of jobs lost by an economy flattened by the coronavirus pandemic.

The former vice president unveiled his plan during a speech at a metal works factory in Dunmore, Pa., just minutes from his childhood home in Scranton.

His proposal – called the “Build Back Better” plan – also seeks to create 5 million new jobs and is the first of four economic proposals Biden is expected to roll out over the coming weeks.

"Let’s use this opportunity to take bold investments in American industry and innovation, so the future is made in America, all in America," Biden said.

“When the federal government spends taxpayers’ money, we should use it to buy American products and support American jobs,” he added.

The American-centric proposals spotlighted by Biden will compete in this year’s White House race with the “America first” agenda long pushed by President Trump, who has emphasized protecting American workers and re-energizing domestic industries in decline.