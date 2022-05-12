Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Kellyanne Conway asks what happened to the Democratic Party's 'youth'

She says his attributes have been 'in the tank' for some time

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Biden just doesn't have it: Kellyanne Conway Video

Biden just doesn't have it: Kellyanne Conway

Former senior Trump counselor compares President Biden to previous 'compassionate and caring' Democratic presidents on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Trump senior counselor Kellyanne Conway weighed in on President Biden's "anger problems" Thursday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

KELLYANNE CONWAY: The Democratic Party prides itself on saying they're about youth, energy, optimism. They have a bunch of angry, old, white octogenarians running their party. It starts at Joe Biden. It also includes Chuck Schumer, the leader of the Senate, for them, Nancy Pelosi, the leader in the House. Everybody looks like they're sucking on 12 lemons. No joy on the job.

But just circling back to the anger problem — it's a serious thing. Sometimes it's very scary and frightening to see, for this reason. Presidents, especially Democratic presidents in the past, have always been seen as compassionate and caring about you. Joe Biden's personal attributes have been in the tank for about eight months now. He's not getting that back. Everything he promised to do, unify, be compassionate, show empathy — he just doesn't have it and it shows.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Democratic Party is the party of 'angry white octogenarians': Conway Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.