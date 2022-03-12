Kellyanne Conway advises Biden to stop blaming Americans for what's going wrong

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Trump senior counselor Kellyanne Conway told Sean Hannity on Friday that President Biden has to take responsibility for the economy, saying "he needs to step up and reflect the best of who we are."

KELLYANNE CONWAY: I think you're going to see all these new phony polls saying, "Oh, his approval rating's going up, the Democrats are tightening the generic ballot." Look at that. He didn't even benefit from unifying a country because of an international crisis. Usually, a president can rely upon five, six, seven more points just when there's crisis and uncertainty elsewhere where we feel there's an American interest. He hasn't even benefited that way, and you see why. He's yelling at America again from Philadelphia. He's blaming Putin, blaming the rest of us. Don't forget, 40 percent of the gas hike happened before Putin ever even invaded Ukraine. Don't forget, a couple of months ago, Joe Biden was blaming gas prices and inflation on the supply chain crisis on the "pent-up" demand for post-pandemic travel. You cannot have an American president that has an America-last policy and blames Americans and America for what's going wrong. He needs to step up and reflect the best of who we are.

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW: